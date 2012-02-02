A Little Thing Called Love Is in the Air at Bacara Resort & Spa

Enter 'The Best Little Thing I Love About Bacara' contest for a chance to win a two-night stay and dinner for two

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day at Bacara Resort & Spa.

There’s no question that Bacara represents not only the quintessential luxury experience for guests, but a perfect place for a little romance. From the resort’s 42,000-square-foot full-service spa, lavish guest rooms and world-class restaurants, Bacara delights in providing its guests with the finer things in life. But lately it’s the unexpected “little things” that guests love most of all.

While Bacara showcases the best of everything, big and small, it’s taking a moment to acknowledge the joy in the “little things” in life by hosting “The Best Little Thing I Love About Bacara” contest. Whether it’s the sweet bunnies on the bluff or the wood-burning fireplace on the patio, sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference.

To enter the Best Little Thing contest, simply fill out the online form by clicking here before Feb. 14 detailing in 200 words or less the best little thing you love about Bacara. The winning entry will receive a complimentary two-night stay at the resort in a luxury guest room, dinner for two at Miró and “a little something special” amenity each day.

If you’ve yet to discover the best little thing you love about Bacara, perhaps you should take the opportunity to do a little research this Valentine’s Day. Cozy up at Bacara with your special someone for an indulgent dinner at Miró or the Bistro. Enjoy special Valentine’s Day menus featuring mouthwatering favorites such as Maine lobster bisque and pan-seared branzino at the Bistro, or Maine diver scallops a la plancha and butter poached Nova Scotia lobster at Miró. Just remember to submit your contest entry by the end of the evening!

The Bistro’s three-course dinner is $85 per person, or $120 with wine pairings. Miro’s four-course menu is $105 per person, or $150 with wine pairings. For more information or to book your Valentine’s Day dinner reservation, call 805.968.0100 or click here.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.