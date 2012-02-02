Little League Challenger Division’s Pre-Season Events Begin Feb. 11

Third program now available in Ventura, at the Montalvo Ball Fields

Challenger Division of Little League is on the grow again with a third program starting at the Montalvo Ball Fields, off of Johnson Drive in Ventura.

They are off to a great start recruiting and looking for more ball players with special needs. Please share this information with anyone and everyone you know that can tell families about this great opportunity!

Details about the new Ventura, Carpinteria and our Goleta programs can be found online at www.GoChallengers.org. We project that we will have 14 teams of ball players participating this spring. Remember: We include children/teens with physical, developmental and/or intellectual challenges, ages 5 to 22.

Attached are key dates beginning in February for pre-season activities and events, including visits from the UCSB Gauchos and SBCC Vaqueros. Each season we see amazing growth in our players — learning to take turns, increased patience, confidence, self-esteem, skill development and hand-eye coordination, friendships and multiple times, first steps from a walker or wheelchair.

» Feb. 11 — Spring Training Clinic with UCSB Gauchos and Ole

» Feb. 25 — Back to the Ball Fields Rally, uniform distribution

» March 3 — Opening Day ceremonies and festivities, Goleta and Ventura

» March 10: Opening ceremonies and festivities, Carpinteria

Registration forms and volunteer forms can be found at www.GoChallengers.org.

— Retta Slay represents the Challenger Division of Little League.