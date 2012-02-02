Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Dance Arts to Present ‘Dance Teachers Gone Wild’

Proceeds from concerts Feb. 10-11 will benefit arts mentorship program

By Alana Tillim for Santa Barbara Dance Arts | February 2, 2012 | 3:18 p.m.

Join Santa Barbara’s favorite dance instructors as they perform in this year’s Dance Teachers Gone Wild to raise scholarship dollars for local studios.

Faculty from Santa Barbara Dance Arts, the Gustafson School of Dance, Timo Nunez Flamenco, SBCC Dance Club and work from choreographer Robin Bisio will be featured in this incredible showcase of talent and love. From passionate flamenco to raw contemporary to high energy hip hop, Santa Barbara’s hottest teachers will light up the stage for a good cause.

There will be two performances — at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-11 at the Center Stage Theater. To purchase tickets, call the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are $18 for students/seniors, $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP patrons.

Scholarship dollars that each teacher is donating his or her time to earn are for the Arts Mentorship Program. The show is produced and anchored by the faculty at SB Dance Arts, under the direction of Steven Lovelace and Alana Tillim. Just last year AMP provided 100 youth with dance scholarships and serves more than 1,200 local artists and youth.

State Street Ballet dancers Michael Waldrop and Angela Rubello have a beautiful pas de deux to raise funds for Gustafson School of Dance. Robin Bisio’s athletic trio titled “Silence and Slow Time” and newcomers from the SBCC Dance Club will be dancing for young adults training in dance while pursuing a higher education.

Nunez will offer a preview from his upcoming show at the Lobero Theatre called “Pasion.”

This is Tillim and Lovelace’s seventh annual Dance Teachers Gone Wild. Last year’s performance raised $3,000 in scholarships for local studios. Please join us again this year to support teachers and kids, and get ready to get wild!

For more information on Santa Barbara Dance Arts or the Arts Mentorship Program call 805.966.5299 or click here or click here.

— Alana Tillim is the owner and managing director of Santa Barbara Dance Arts.

