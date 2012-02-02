David MacCulloch Joins Montecito Bank & Trust Wealth Management Division

David MacCulloch has joined Montecito Bank & Trust as vice president and senior trust officer, reporting to Jeff Pittman, director of Wealth Management.

“David’s legal and business experience make him a great new asset to our team,” Pittman said. “It’s very exciting to be putting the finishing touches on a new dynamic Wealth Management organization here at Montecito Bank & Trust. We look forward to serving our clients with new energy and personal attention, and we look forward to seeking new client relationship opportunities as we believe we have the best Wealth and Trust team in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. David is a true professional and aligns with our commitment to providing a world-class experience for our clients.”

MacCulloch has been affiliated with local financial services companies for many years and is well-regarded in the community for his expertise in trust and estate administration, estate planning, and corporate and real estate law.

He received dual bachelor of arts degrees with honors in economics and business and in English from Westmont College. He received his law degree with honors from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and served as the editor-in-chief for the Loyola of Los Angeles Entertainment Law Review. He has published several articles on the subjects of estate planning and taxation.

“We are excited to welcome David to Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division,” President/CEO Janet Garufis said. “His demonstrated expertise in Trust and Wealth will help us further expand our Trust practice and further emphasizes the bank’s commitment to being an invaluable resource to our clients.”

MacCulloch is an adjunct professor of business law at Westmont College. He serves on the Westmont College Alumni Advisory Council and is on the board of the Westmont College Music Council. He is a board member of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County and Young Life Gold Coast & Central California Region. He is a volunteer leader with Young Life Capernaum, which serves kids with special needs.

MacCulloch lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Hillary, who owns a local graphic design agency, and their son, Campbell, who is attending his freshman year at Seattle Pacific University.

Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division, with locations in Montecito, Solvang and Ventura, provides full investment management as well as trust and estate services for all branch markets. The bank has branches in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, with a second Goleta branch now open at Storke Road and Hollister Avenue.

The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate finance, SBA loans, consumer loans, credit cards, merchant services, online banking, mobile banking and cash management.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975. It is known for its ongoing support of the community through unique giving programs such as Anniversary GrantsSM and Community Dividends®, which annually gifts $1 million to more than 150 local nonprofits.

— Carolyn Tulloh is director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.