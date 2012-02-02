Draft of Community Plan for Eastern Goleta Valley Available for Public Review

Documents are available online, and a public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf announced Thursday that the Planning and Development Department, Long Range Planning Division has released the revised Initiation Draft Goleta Valley Community Plan for Eastern Goleta Valley for public review.

On Feb. 21, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing to consider the initiation of environmental review of the draft GVCP as the recommended project description for environmental review, pursuant to Government Code §65350 et seq.

Santa Barbara County would be the lead agency preparing environmental review documentation to inform decision-makers and the public regarding potential environmental impacts related to the draft GVCP in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (Public Resources Code §21000 et seq.).

The meeting will be held in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor, in Santa Barbara.

The public hearing is part of a multiyear project by the Eastern Goleta Valley community and the county to update the 1993 Goleta Community Plan in the Eastern Goleta Valley planning area only.

The Draft GVCP for Eastern Goleta Valley includes proposed amendments to the Santa Barbara County Comprehensive Plan, Land Use and Development Code/Article II, and county land use and zoning maps that will be considered for adoption after the environmental review is completed.

“The Goleta Community Plan update project will continue to be an opportunity for the Eastern Goleta Valley community to participate in long range community and land use planning,” Wolf said. “I encourage the Eastern Goleta Valley community to review the Initiation Draft Goleta Valley Community Plan.”

To view the Initiation Draft Plan or for more information about the Goleta Community Plan update project, click here or call the Planning and Development Department, Long Range Planning Division at 805.568.3380.

— Jeff Hunt is the director of Santa Barbara County Planning and Development, Long Range Planning Division.