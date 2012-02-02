Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Draft of Community Plan for Eastern Goleta Valley Available for Public Review

Documents are available online, and a public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21

By Jeff Hunt for Santa Barbara County Planning and Development | February 2, 2012 | 5:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf announced Thursday that the Planning and Development Department, Long Range Planning Division has released the revised Initiation Draft Goleta Valley Community Plan for Eastern Goleta Valley for public review.

On Feb. 21, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing to consider the initiation of environmental review of the draft GVCP as the recommended project description for environmental review, pursuant to Government Code §65350 et seq.

Santa Barbara County would be the lead agency preparing environmental review documentation to inform decision-makers and the public regarding potential environmental impacts related to the draft GVCP in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (Public Resources Code §21000 et seq.).

The meeting will be held in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor, in Santa Barbara.

The public hearing is part of a multiyear project by the Eastern Goleta Valley community and the county to update the 1993 Goleta Community Plan in the Eastern Goleta Valley planning area only.

The Draft GVCP for Eastern Goleta Valley includes proposed amendments to the Santa Barbara County Comprehensive Plan, Land Use and Development Code/Article II, and county land use and zoning maps that will be considered for adoption after the environmental review is completed.

“The Goleta Community Plan update project will continue to be an opportunity for the Eastern Goleta Valley community to participate in long range community and land use planning,” Wolf said. “I encourage the Eastern Goleta Valley community to review the Initiation Draft Goleta Valley Community Plan.”

To view the Initiation Draft Plan or for more information about the Goleta Community Plan update project, click here or call the Planning and Development Department, Long Range Planning Division at 805.568.3380.

— Jeff Hunt is the director of Santa Barbara County Planning and Development, Long Range Planning Division.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 