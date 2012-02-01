Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Workshop Gives Homeowners Access to Low-Cost Energy Upgrades

emPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California provide access to information, financing and contractors

By Stacy Miller for emPowerSBC | February 1, 2012 | 2:59 p.m.

More than 50 Santa Barbara County homeowners seeking to achieve a higher level of home comfort and local contractors looking to expand their businesses were welcomed at a free barbecue and workshop Tuesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

EmPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California teamed up to host the event, which provided homeowners information and access to low-interest financing, qualified contractors and big utility rebates — all aimed at helping them make energy-efficient and cost-saving changes to their homes.

The workshop also introduced homeowners to qualified contractors who are ready, willing and able to help them achieve savings and energy efficiency. In addition to energy savings, increased home comfort and creating a greener environment, the emPowerSBC program is also creating local jobs by providing qualified contractors with access to interested clients.

“It was great to see so many county homeowners in attendance, eager to learn about how they can upgrade their homes with emPowerSBC’s low-cost loans, as well as receiving up to $4,000 in utility rebates and gaining access to qualified, licensed contractors,” said Angie Hacker, program manager at emPowerSBC. “We are extremely grateful to our partners — the City of Goleta, Energy Upgrade California and our local utility companies — for helping us bring this important event to Goleta homeowners.”

The barbecue workshop was the second in a series of community events aimed at helping homeowners with their home energy upgrade projects using local funding partners for low-cost, long-term loans. Currently, emPowerSBC is accepting applicants for the program as well as seeking local, licensed contractors to provide the work.

The next event will be held in Guadalupe in late February. For more information, click here or call 805.568.3566.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 