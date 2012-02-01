Goleta Workshop Gives Homeowners Access to Low-Cost Energy Upgrades

More than 50 Santa Barbara County homeowners seeking to achieve a higher level of home comfort and local contractors looking to expand their businesses were welcomed at a free barbecue and workshop Tuesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

EmPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California teamed up to host the event, which provided homeowners information and access to low-interest financing, qualified contractors and big utility rebates — all aimed at helping them make energy-efficient and cost-saving changes to their homes.

The workshop also introduced homeowners to qualified contractors who are ready, willing and able to help them achieve savings and energy efficiency. In addition to energy savings, increased home comfort and creating a greener environment, the emPowerSBC program is also creating local jobs by providing qualified contractors with access to interested clients.

“It was great to see so many county homeowners in attendance, eager to learn about how they can upgrade their homes with emPowerSBC’s low-cost loans, as well as receiving up to $4,000 in utility rebates and gaining access to qualified, licensed contractors,” said Angie Hacker, program manager at emPowerSBC. “We are extremely grateful to our partners — the City of Goleta, Energy Upgrade California and our local utility companies — for helping us bring this important event to Goleta homeowners.”

The barbecue workshop was the second in a series of community events aimed at helping homeowners with their home energy upgrade projects using local funding partners for low-cost, long-term loans. Currently, emPowerSBC is accepting applicants for the program as well as seeking local, licensed contractors to provide the work.

The next event will be held in Guadalupe in late February. For more information, click here or call 805.568.3566.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.