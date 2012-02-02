Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara to Unveil Renovated Look at New State Street Location

Everything inside the former home of Hotel State Street will be brand new, with a modern and eco-friendly design that spotlights local artists

After a multimillion-dollar renovation, Hotel Indigo in Santa Barbara announced Thursday that it will debut its new look on Feb. 14.

The 41-room Hotel Indigo purchased the real estate and the business at 121 State St. from Hotel State Street in July 2010, closed in October of that year and began the renovations, according to Kimberly Hahn of Hotel Indigo. She said everything inside the hotel will be brand new.

“Each Indigo hotel reflects its own unique neighborhood and culture,” Hahn said. “This one was a perfect match for an art hotel with work by local artists — a location across the street from the Funk Zone and near the Urban Wine Trail.”

Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara will feature a living wall of plants, a filtered water refilling station, an art library and a Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum satellite location, according to CAF executive director Miki Garcia.

“We are proud to announce CAF’s expansion with a satellite space at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, which enables us to expand our mission to offer high-quality exhibitions and public programs to a larger segment of the community — all free of charge,” she said. “We consider ourselves fortunate to have partners like Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, who share with us our desire to promote local art.”

Mary Dogan, director of brand management for Hotel Indigo, said the hotel is a perfect fit for lower State Street.

“The modern and environmentally friendly design reflects the surrounding community and further spotlights the neighborhood as a cultural and artistic mecca,” she said.

The rooms, starting at $129 a night, will have signature Indigo murals photographed by local artist Elizabeth Harper, hardwood floors, platform beds, inset lighting, desks, 32-inch TVs, free WiFi and environmentally-friendly bathrooms. Some rooms will feature private outdoor gardens and views of the Riviera.

The hotel is owned by Santa Barbara Beach House Hotel LP and managed by Courtland-Dane Management Group Inc. under a license agreement with a company in the InterContinental Hotels Group.

Local architecture firm AB Design Studios Inc. and Level 3 Design Group of Los Angeles designed the pet-friendly hotel with energy-efficient features such as double-pane windows, on-demand water heaters, ionized water cleaning systems, refilling stations and European-style bathrooms with collapsible glass-wall showers.

“The Hotel Indigo is a welcome addition to the State Street corridor,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, CEO of the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission. “Its contemporary design and convenient location to both the waterfront and downtown should be popular to a wide range of visitors. This hotel will be handled by a strong management firm who already have successful brands in San Diego as well as other cities across the U.S.”

Guests can book a room for Feb. 14 or later by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or calling 805.966.6586. Guests who arrive car-free will receive a discount.

