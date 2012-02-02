Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

By Sgt. Kevin Huddle | February 2, 2012 | 11:48 p.m.

In 2010, fatalities in alcohol-impaired driving crashes accounted for 31 percent of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in this country.

If football fans plan to drink during the Super Bowl, designating a sober driver can help increase the chance of avoiding an alcohol-impaired driving crash.

Alcohol-impaired driving is no accident, nor is it a victimless crime. Nationally, 10,228 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2010 in which an impaired driver or motorcycle rider had a .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher. In California, this deadly crime led to 791 deaths because someone failed to designate a sober driver.

There are just too many drivers out there who believe that having just a few drinks and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle is harmless. But numbers don’t lie. Drinking and driving can result in loss of life or serious injury. These not only affect the lives of the impaired driver but can affect other families as well.

When you choose to drink, drink responsibly, and pass your keys to a sober driver. Driving impaired or riding with someone who is impaired is not worth the risk. If you know of someone who has been drinking and is planning to drive, please remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Sgt. Kevin Huddle
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

