Santa Barbara Police Issue 60 Citations in Crosswalk Sting

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Traffic Unit, responding to citizen complaints, conducted a crosswalk enforcement operation on Thursday at three locations within the city, with 60 citations issued to violators.

Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman, said citizens had complained of motorists speeding and not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks.

The enforcement effort targeted the intersections of De la Vina and Los Olivos streets, Milpas and Ortega streets, and Coast Village Road and Butterfly Lane.

Violators were cited for failure to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Harwood, with 28 citations issued at Milpas,18 at De la Vina and 14 at Coast Village Road. Additionally, two motorists on Milpas were cited for being unlicensed drivers and had their vehicles impounded.

Harwood noted that fatal traffic collisions involving pedestrians have occurred at both the Milpas Street and Coast Village Road locations, and De la Vina Street is an area of heightened concern for pedestrian safety. Since July 2007, 12 traffic fatalities have occurred in Santa Barbara, nine of which involved pedestrians, Harwood said.

