Santa Barbara Police Investigating Vandalism to ATMs, Businesses in Mesa Area

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying those involved with a recent rash of vandalism in the Mesa area, including a Wells Fargo ATM that has been damaged on several occasions.

The most recent event occurred Wednesday when a property owner at Shoreline Plaza, 1819 Cliff Drive, reported that a Wells Fargo ATM had been spray-painted and the screen smashed.

“Class War” was written in black spray paint and referenced the Occupy Oakland movement, according to Sgt. Riley Hardwood. The wall of the CVS pharmacy at 1815 Cliff Drive was also damaged.

Harwood said a person of interest was caught on a surveillance camera in the area around 2:30 a.m.

Earlier that morning, officers were dispatched to Santa Barbara Bank & Trust at 1960 Cliff Drive after a carpet cleaning driver discovered the front glass doors of the bank had been shattered and the ATM screens damaged. At 4:10 a.m., police officers were dispatched to Starbucks at 1990 Cliff Drive after a food delivery employee arrived and saw that the front glass doors were smashed and cracked, Harwood said.

The ATM involved has been vandalized three times in January, according to police. The screens were shattered and messages sprayed on the exterior CVS wall on Jan. 10, 12 and 24.

Both of the reporting parties of the incidents have no suspect information and the cases are under investigation. Extra patrol in the area has been initiated, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Brown at 805.897.2340 or call anonymously at 805.897.2386.

