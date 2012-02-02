State Street Ballet to Present Excerpts of ‘The Secret Garden’ at Local Libraries

Dancers will perform during free events next week in Santa Barbara and Goleta

In collaboration with Santa Barbara public libraries, the State Street Ballet will present dance excerpts by choreographer Josie Walsh from The Secret Garden based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Dancers will include Season Winquest as Mary Lennox, Ryan Camou as Dicken, Michael Waldrop as Archibald and Angela Rebelo as Lilias.

Performances will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

This is an opportunity for students and adults to learn the “secrets” behind The Secret Garden. This 40-minute program will include dance by State Street Ballet soloists along with readings from the original story in between the dance segments.

This free event will finish with an interactive session where those in attendance may ask questions of dancers and technical staff, including the costume designers.

This will be of interest to students from art/drama/dance classes or other. Parents, bring your children to experience this “mini glimpse” into the magical production of The Secret Garden, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Granada Theatre.

Tickets for the full production are available at the Granada, 805.899.2222 or www.granadasb.org.

— Gloria Regan represents State Street Ballet.