Goleta Chamber’s Business 2 Business Breakfast Begins Tuesday

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invites all local businesses to attend its newest business networking opportunity, the Business 2 Business Breakfast. This brand new event will kick off at Warren Hall, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 7-9 a.m.
This event offers all attendees the opportunity to share business cards and printed materials on display tables, receive a full contact list for each pre-registered attendee, and to give a 20-second introduction of their business.
The Business 2 Business Breakfast will be held on the first Tuesday of every month. Doors will open at 7 a.m. with a hot breakfast provided by a local restaurant. Click here to register for this event or for more information.
Cost is $20 for Chamber members, $25 for non-members and $30 for registration at the door. Advance registration cut off is 48 hours prior to each event start date. Take advantage of the annual pass program to receive your 11th breakfast for free. For more information, contact Max White at [email protected] or call 805.967.2500.
February’s breakfast is sponsored by Venoco.