Goleta Chamber’s Business 2 Business Breakfast Begins Tuesday

By Noozhawk Staff | February 2, 2009 | 11:33 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invites all local businesses to attend its newest business networking opportunity, the Business 2 Business Breakfast. This brand new event will kick off at Warren Hall, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 7-9 a.m.

“Business is as much about who know, as what you know. The Chamber is your best resource on both accounts,” said Kristen Amyx, President & CEO. “For businesses to remain sustainable throughout these challenging economic times, it is crucial to be networked with colleagues, customers and the community.  Our combined efforts can stimulate the local economy

This event offers all attendees the opportunity to share business cards and printed materials on display tables, receive a full contact list for each pre-registered attendee, and to give a 20-second introduction of their business.

The Business 2 Business Breakfast will be held on the first Tuesday of every month. Doors will open at 7 a.m. with a hot breakfast provided by a local restaurant. Click here to register for this event or for more information.

Cost is $20 for Chamber members, $25 for non-members and $30 for registration at the door. Advance registration cut off is 48 hours prior to each event start date.  Take advantage of the annual pass program to receive your 11th breakfast for free.  For more information, contact Max White at [email protected] or call 805.967.2500.

February’s breakfast is sponsored by Venoco.

