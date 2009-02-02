Lions Recycle for Sight Program Under Way

As spring cleaning gets under way, the Lions Sight and Hearing Center, representing the area’s Lions clubs, is asking people to look through drawers and closets for old, unwanted

The glasses are distributed to those in need in developing countries where eye care is often unaffordable and inaccessible.

“We need everyone to donate their old glasses,” said Lions Sight and Hearing Center President Bob Mangus. “In most developing countries, an eye exam can cost as much as one month’s wages, and a single eye doctor may serve a community of hundreds of thousands of people.”

The donated glasses are shipped to one of 10 Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers where they are cleaned, categorized by prescription and prepared for distribution. According to the World Health Organization, the eyesight of approximately one-fourth of the world’s population can be improved through the use of a corrective lens.

To donate used eyeglasses, place them in specially marked Lions collection boxes. Call the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Cottage Hospital Eye Center for drop-off locations, 805.569.8264.