Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Gets Swiss ‘Visit’

Raphael Kunz, the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime’s exchange student from Switzerland, was the featured speaker at the club’s luncheon meeting last week at the Elephant Bar & Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road.

Kunz, a senior at Dos Pueblos High , arrived in mid-August 2008 and is scheduled to return home this summer. He provided Rotarians and their guests with a slide show and some perspective on his home country. Afterward, he exchanged Rotary banners with club president Barbara Tzur.

Also attending the luncheon were Sandra Iraheta, a San Marcos High senior and the reigning Goleta Teen of the Year, and three fellow finalists: San Marcos High senior Danielle Gemberling and Dos Pueblos High seniors Caitlin Racich and Blaz Uribe.

Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime meets at 11:44 a.m. each Tuesday at the Elephant Bar. Click here for more information.

