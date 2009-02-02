Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Digging the Gigging

All these part-time jobs are working out — it's just that they don't seem to add up.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | February 2, 2009 | 1:36 a.m.

She: I always knew I’d be a trendsetter someday.

Z: I don’t really think that support hose could be called a trend ...

She: Not that.

Z: Oh. What trend did you spawn this week, dearest?

She: You know how, for the last few years, I’ve had at least five different part-time jobs going on that somehow magically add up to 60 hours a week of work and 20 hours a week of pay?

Z: I assumed you were bad at time. And money. Although, being bad at money does seem like a trend.

She: Apparently in this economy, gigs like mine are what all the cool kids are doing.

Z: Are the cool kids also wearing support hose?

She: Seriously, it’s all the rage. The Daily Beast even did a poll about it.

Z: Oh, now I can take it seriously. Something called The Daily Beast did a careful, scientific study of current trends in the workplace. By all means, base our livelihood on that.

She: A third of the people surveyed are now working freelance or have at least two jobs. These are college-educated people who earn more than $75,000 a year.

Z: You should get those jobs.

She: Yeah, they’re obviously not journalists.

Z: Is this why it seems to take everyone 10 minutes to answer the simple question, “What are you up to these days?”

She: Exactly. I am the original gigger, and we’re living in the golden age of Gigonomics.

Z: Plastic Age of Gigonomics.

She: Still, everybody’s doing it. It’s cool.

Z: Just calling them gigs doesn’t make them cool. A gig used to be playing a punk show at the Whiskey. That’s a gig. Freelance accounting isn’t exactly the same.

She: You’re just a bitter old man with a perma-gig. Your J.O.B. is making you square.

Z: Golly. You talk just like one of them hip kids. Keep setting those trends.

She: The other part of the trend is that people are flexing their time partially so that they can work volunteer hours as well.

Z: You got that part going on. More work, no money. Genius.

She: The volunteer gigs are a lot like the gigs I have.

Z: Volunteer gigs? Still not making it sound cooler.

She: You spend most of your time in meetings and you never get paid for your meeting time. It’s so frustrating. When I had a full-time job all I did was sit in meetings, but I still got paid for the meeting time. In fact, then it was the actual work time I didn’t get paid for. I’d sit in meetings all day and it was only after hours that I would have time to address all of the things I was supposed to do that came out of the meetings.

Z: So how do you feel about meetings?

She: Don’t mind meetings; if I could only get paid for them, or just come to the small fraction of the time that was actually applicable to me. I would write a whole column about meetings, easily, but I have this like, consulting gig to do, and then this story I’m supposed to write and another one I need to edit, and, uh ...

Z: Yes, dear.

Send your gigs offers to She and Z at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 