She Said, Z Said: Digging the Gigging

All these part-time jobs are working out — it's just that they don't seem to add up.

She: I always knew I’d be a trendsetter someday.

Z: I don’t really think that support hose could be called a trend ...

She: Not that.

Z: Oh. What trend did you spawn this week, dearest?

She: You know how, for the last few years, I’ve had at least five different part-time jobs going on that somehow magically add up to 60 hours a week of work and 20 hours a week of pay?

Z: I assumed you were bad at time. And money. Although, being bad at money does seem like a trend.

She: Apparently in this economy, gigs like mine are what all the cool kids are doing.

Z: Are the cool kids also wearing support hose?

She: Seriously, it’s all the rage. The Daily Beast even did a poll about it.

Oh, now I can take it seriously. Something called The Daily Beast did a careful, scientific study of current trends in the workplace. By all means, base our livelihood on that.

She: A third of the people surveyed are now working freelance or have at least two jobs. These are college-educated people who earn more than $75,000 a year.

Z: You should get those jobs.

She: Yeah, they’re obviously not journalists.

Z: Is this why it seems to take everyone 10 minutes to answer the simple question, “What are you up to these days?”

She: Exactly. I am the original gigger, and we’re living in the golden age of Gigonomics.

Z: Plastic Age of Gigonomics.

She: Still, everybody’s doing it. It’s cool.

Z: Just calling them gigs doesn’t make them cool. A gig used to be playing a punk show at the Whiskey. That’s a gig. Freelance accounting isn’t exactly the same.

She: You’re just a bitter old man with a perma-gig. Your J.O.B. is making you square.

Z: Golly. You talk just like one of them hip kids. Keep setting those trends.

She: The other part of the trend is that people are flexing their time partially so that they can work volunteer hours as well.

Z: You got that part going on. More work, no money. Genius.

She: The volunteer gigs are a lot like the gigs I have.

Z: Volunteer gigs? Still not making it sound cooler.

She: You spend most of your time in meetings and you never get paid for your meeting time. It’s so frustrating. When I had a full-time job all I did was sit in meetings, but I still got paid for the meeting time. In fact, then it was the actual work time I didn’t get paid for. I’d sit in meetings all day and it was only after hours that I would have time to address all of the things I was supposed to do that came out of the meetings.

Z: So how do you feel about meetings?

She: Don’t mind meetings; if I could only get paid for them, or just come to the small fraction of the time that was actually applicable to me. I would write a whole column about meetings, easily, but I have this like, consulting gig to do, and then this story I’m supposed to write and another one I need to edit, and, uh ...

Z: Yes, dear.

Send your gigs offers to She and Z at [email protected]