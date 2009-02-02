Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Has Wish List for Families, Kids and Volunteers

By Daniella Elghanayan | February 2, 2009 | 2:28 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara has a Wish List for in-kind donations to help those being served by the organization. All items will directly benefit families, patients, and volunteers at Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. — a volunteer hospice organization that offers free support to anyone impacted by a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. 

“In these economic times, any donations to our Wish List will be especially appreciated,” said Steve Jacobsen, Executive Director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The Wish List for Families:
» Dinner for Parenting after Loss Support Group (3-5 families = 12-20 people)
» Stuffed Animals
» Long distance and international phone cards
» Restaurant Vouchers
» Airline Miles
» Old Laptop Computers
» December – Christmas gifts for adult and kids
» September – school supplies and school clothes

Wish List for Those Coping with Loss:
» Disposable cameras (12) for teen support group
» Books about Grief

Wish List for Volunteers:
» Dinner for training nights (20-30 volunteers)
» Gifts to acknowledge and Appreciate Patient
» Care Volunteers

For Patients Facing a Life-Threatening illness:
» Easy Lift Passes
» Digital Voice Recorder (3) for our Life Reminiscence Program
» Lavender eye pillows
» Lavender neck pillows
» Handmade quilts
» Meditation and Guided Imagery CDs

Wish List for I Have a Friend ®:
» Pizza Party for 26 mentors and their mentee
» Ice Cream Party for 26 mentors and mentee
» Tickets to activities mentors can do with their mentees: Zoo, Natural History Museum, Sea Center, Plays, and Movies
» Tickets to local sporting events
» Coffee shop gift certificate
» Ice Cream gift Certificates
» Certificate for Kayak or Bike Rentals
• Gifts to acknowledge and Appreciate Mentor


Wish List in-kind donations can be dropped off at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. To schedule a time for drop-off, please call 805.563.8820. Financial donations are always welcome and can be made online here.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

