Hospice of Santa Barbara Has Wish List for Families, Kids and Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara has a Wish List for in-kind donations to help those being served by the organization. All items will directly benefit families, patients, and volunteers at Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. — a volunteer hospice organization that offers free support to anyone impacted by a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.





“In these economic times, any donations to our Wish List will be especially appreciated,” said Steve Jacobsen, Executive Director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.The Wish List for Families:» Dinner for Parenting after Loss Support Group (3-5 families = 12-20 people)» Stuffed Animals» Long distance and international phone cards» Restaurant Vouchers» Airline Miles» Old Laptop Computers» December – Christmas gifts for adult and kids» September – school supplies and school clothes

Wish List for Those Coping with Loss:

» Disposable cameras (12) for teen support group

» Books about Grief

Wish List for Volunteers:

» Dinner for training nights (20-30 volunteers)

» Gifts to acknowledge and Appreciate Patient

» Care Volunteers

For Patients Facing a Life-Threatening illness:

» Easy Lift Passes

» Digital Voice Recorder (3) for our Life Reminiscence Program

» Lavender eye pillows

» Lavender neck pillows

» Handmade quilts

» Meditation and Guided Imagery CDs

Wish List for I Have a Friend ®:

» Pizza Party for 26 mentors and their mentee

» Ice Cream Party for 26 mentors and mentee

» Tickets to activities mentors can do with their mentees: Zoo, Natural History Museum, Sea Center, Plays, and Movies

» Tickets to local sporting events

» Coffee shop gift certificate

» Ice Cream gift Certificates

» Certificate for Kayak or Bike Rentals

• Gifts to acknowledge and Appreciate Mentor



Wish List in-kind donations can be dropped off at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. To schedule a time for drop-off, please call 805.563.8820. Financial donations are always welcome and can be made online here.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.