Hospice of Santa Barbara Has Wish List for Families, Kids and Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara has a Wish List for in-kind donations to help those being served by the organization. All items will directly benefit families, patients, and volunteers at Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. — a volunteer hospice organization that offers free support to anyone impacted by a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.
The Wish List for Families:
» Dinner for Parenting after Loss Support Group (3-5 families = 12-20 people)
» Stuffed Animals
» Long distance and international phone cards
» Restaurant Vouchers
» Airline Miles
» Old Laptop Computers
» December – Christmas gifts for adult and kids
» September – school supplies and school clothes
Wish List for Those Coping with Loss:
» Disposable cameras (12) for teen support group
» Books about Grief
Wish List for Volunteers:
» Dinner for training nights (20-30 volunteers)
» Gifts to acknowledge and Appreciate Patient
» Care Volunteers
For Patients Facing a Life-Threatening illness:
» Easy Lift Passes
» Digital Voice Recorder (3) for our Life Reminiscence Program
» Lavender eye pillows
» Lavender neck pillows
» Handmade quilts
» Meditation and Guided Imagery CDs
Wish List for I Have a Friend ®:
» Pizza Party for 26 mentors and their mentee
» Ice Cream Party for 26 mentors and mentee
» Tickets to activities mentors can do with their mentees: Zoo, Natural History Museum, Sea Center, Plays, and Movies
» Tickets to local sporting events
» Coffee shop gift certificate
» Ice Cream gift Certificates
» Certificate for Kayak or Bike Rentals
• Gifts to acknowledge and Appreciate Mentor
Wish List in-kind donations can be dropped off at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100. To schedule a time for drop-off, please call 805.563.8820. Financial donations are always welcome and can be made online here.
Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.