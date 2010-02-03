CenCal Health Relocating Offices to Santa Barbara
The company, now in Goleta, has leased space at 4050 Calle Real
By Ted Hoagland | February 3, 2010 | 4:33 p.m.
CenCal Health is moving its offices to 4050 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, where it has leased 48,483 square feet of space.
Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented both CenCal Health and the lessor, Foothills Venture, in the transaction.
CenCal is moving from 50 Castilian Drive in Goleta.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.