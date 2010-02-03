Neighborhood Meeting Set on Plans for Former Hospital Site

Cottage Health System will hold a neighborhood meeting from 5 p.m .to 7 p.m. Friday regarding the status of the Workforce Homes construction set to begin at the former St. Francis Hospital campus.

The meeting, in the Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will give neighbors the opportunity to learn about the final plan for the site and to meet the project team.

The project consists of the demolition of the former St. Francis Hospital buildings and the construction of 115 townhomes on the site.

The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation has been planning and designing the project in order to provide 81 affordable homes to its employees. The goal is to improve CHS’ ability to attract and retain medical professionals in order to preserve the high quality of health care in the greater Santa Barbara community.

The WFH project is now in the final plan-check stage with the city of Santa Barbara, which will result in a demolition permit and a series of construction permits within the next several months.

Demolition is expected to begin in April. Before demolition, a sound wall will be constructed around the perimeter of the site in February and March while a landscape contractor will be relocating and/or removing trees from the site per the landscape plan.

There are plans for another neighborhood meeting about three weeks before the actual demolition of the former campus buildings, which is expected to be in early spring. Later in the year, another meeting will be in advance of the construction phase.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.