Open Alternative School to Host Open House on Thursday

Open Alternative School will hold an open house for the middle school program (sixth through eighth grades) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event will be held on the school’s campus, located at the back of La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road.
Interested parents and students are invited.
Open Alternative School is a progressive school of choice within the Santa Barbara School District.
In addition to academic learning, the school emphasizes emotional, social and physical growth as well as a special emphasis on environmental education.
For more information, call 805.683.3127.
— Gwen Phillips represents Open Alternative School.