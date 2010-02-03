Work Begins on Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project

Construction will begin with the topping and removal of several trees in the area

The city of Goleta announced Tuesday that construction has begun on the replacement of the existing Winchester Canyon bridges with two new structures on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road.

The existing bridges will remain open until the new structures are completed.

The existing overcrossing is rated as “structurally deficient” and is being replaced for public safety. The necessary replacement of this structure was an opportunity for the city to shift the alignment to Cathedral Oaks where it will improve circulation and safety. The new alignment also results in shorter structures, which will result in cost savings.

The first signs of activity will be the topping and removal of several trees in the project area. There will be some temporary lane closures on Hollister Avenue, Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks Road.

Residents are advised to use caution in construction zones and to follow the directions given by flaggers.

Shasta Constructors Inc. was the successful bidder for the project, coming in at $6.7 million — nearly $1 million less than the engineer’s estimate.

The project is being funded with a combination of federal, state and local sources, including the Highway Bridge Program, the State Transportation Improvement Program — Transportation Enhancement, the State Transportation Improvement Program, the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, the Regional State Transportation Improvement Program and developer impacts fees through the Goleta Transportation Improvement Program.

— Rosemarie Gaglione is a capital improvement program manager for the city of Goleta.