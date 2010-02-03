Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Work Begins on Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project

Construction will begin with the topping and removal of several trees in the area

By Rosemarie Gaglione | February 3, 2010 | 1:54 p.m.

The city of Goleta announced Tuesday that construction has begun on the replacement of the existing Winchester Canyon bridges with two new structures on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road.

The existing bridges will remain open until the new structures are completed.

The existing overcrossing is rated as “structurally deficient” and is being replaced for public safety. The necessary replacement of this structure was an opportunity for the city to shift the alignment to Cathedral Oaks where it will improve circulation and safety. The new alignment also results in shorter structures, which will result in cost savings.

The first signs of activity will be the topping and removal of several trees in the project area. There will be some temporary lane closures on Hollister Avenue, Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks Road.

Residents are advised to use caution in construction zones and to follow the directions given by flaggers.

Shasta Constructors Inc. was the successful bidder for the project, coming in at $6.7 million — nearly $1 million less than the engineer’s estimate.

The project is being funded with a combination of federal, state and local sources, including the Highway Bridge Program, the State Transportation Improvement Program — Transportation Enhancement, the State Transportation Improvement Program, the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, the Regional State Transportation Improvement Program and developer impacts fees through the Goleta Transportation Improvement Program.

— Rosemarie Gaglione is a capital improvement program manager for the city of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 