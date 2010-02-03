Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:01 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

YMCA’s Campaign for Youth Stirs Up Soup-Making Contest

The top five entries will participate in the 'Soup de l’YMCA' Taste-Off

By Kate Schwab | February 3, 2010 | 11:40 a.m.

Each year, the Channel Islands YMCA kicks off its Campaign for Youth to achieve the goal of $150,000 for one of its most important pursuits — enriching the lives of children in the community.

The volunteer campaigners reach out to the community by sharing a personal Y-story and soliciting donations. This year, one particular campaign team has opted to think out-of-the-box, or the “soup pot,” to reach its goal.

When team leader David Damiano, a YMCA board member since 2008, needed to fill his team roster, he knew he wanted people as passionate as he is about helping the youths of Santa Barbara. He also knew he needed some creative thinkers.

“I wanted a team that I could depend on, and with this team, I knew I’d also be getting new ideas, to reach our goal,” Damiano said.

When he met with his team over lunch, the fundraising ideas flew around the table like herbs in a crock-pot.

Kate Schwab of MTD Santa Barbara, Georgette Friedman of the Downtown Organization and Kacy Lynd of State & A Bar & Grill were willing to go above and beyond making phone calls. So during one lunch hour, they conceived a “Soup de l’YMCA” soup-making contest.

Why soup? “Soup is a nutritious, comforting meal to share with your family or friends and is part of a healthy lifestyle,” Damiano said, “and that’s what the YMCA is all about.”

The contest, kicking off Thursday at the 1st Thursday fundraising YMCA Wine Tasting event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at State & A, is as simple as it is potentially delicious. Enter a soup recipe with a $25 entry fee by Feb. 18. The top five entries will be invited to participate at the Soup de l’YMCA Taste-Off at State & A on March 1. There is one very important soup contest rule: All soup entries must include at least one major ingredient that begins with one of these letters: Y-M-C-A.

State & A chefs will make the soups, local celebrity judges will choose a winner and taste-off attendees will have the opportunity — for a $15 fee — to sample soups from the five finalists. The winning recipe will be featured on the State & A menu for one year. All proceeds from the YMCA Wine Tasting event, the Soup de l’YMCA event and the raffle prizes will go to the YMCA Campaign for Youth.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Tim Hardy, district vice president of the Channel Islands YMCA. “All funds raised through this contest will stay right her in our community to provide our youth with life changing programs. We can’t wait to taste the winning soup!”

For more information or to request a Soup de l’YMCA entry form, send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Kate Schwab is a marketing manager for MTD Santa Barbara and team captain for the YMCA Campaign for Youth.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 