Alan Griffin Named Partner of Crowell, Weedon & Co.

The financial services veteran founded the firm's Santa Barbara branch a year ago

Alan Griffin has been named a partner of Crowell, Weedon & Co., one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States with about $8 billion in client assets. Griffin, a 30-year-plus veteran in the financial services field, launched the Santa Barbara branch of Crowell, Weedon & Co. in March 2010 and has quickly grown the local office to 12 employees in less than one year. Crowell Weedon has branches throughout Southern California, most recently opening an office in Ventura, and has been serving as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932. Crowell, Weedon & Co. Santa Barbara is located at 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200. For more information, click here or call 805.618.3160. — Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

