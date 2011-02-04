Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Officials Issue ‘Call to Action’ for Collecting Data About the Homeless

Common Ground Santa Barbara is leading a local effort to recruit 500 volunteers to count and learn more about those living on the streets

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 4, 2011 | 2:15 a.m.

Five hundred. That’s the number of volunteers needed to gather data in an effort officials hope will reduce the number of homeless on the streets.

Santa Barbara County is the latest jurisdiction to join Common Ground, a national nonprofit organization working to house 100,000 of the nation’s most vulnerable homeless. Locally, there’s been a dearth of data about the homeless, and although dozens of agencies work to reach out to that population, there’s little collaboration.

But a meeting to introduce the effort to local leaders held Thursday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library was standing-room only, signaling a groundswell of support.

The movement comes none too soon. Thirty-two homeless people died last year and six already this year on Santa Barbara streets, said Rob Fredericks, deputy executive director and chief administrative officer at the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“This is unconscionable,” he said. “We must change the status quo.”

Until now, the status quo has been to merely count the homeless, required by the Housing and Urban Development Department. Santa Barbara County was granted a time extension, and now, instead of just a mere count, Common Ground Santa Barbara’s effort will call on the 500 volunteers to go out onto the streets Feb. 27 to administer what’s called a vulnerability index.

The index will record factors that put a person at a higher risk of death, such as whether the person is age 60 or older or has had more than three emergency room visits in the previous three months. Volunteers will go out between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., as the homeless are just waking up for the day. After the data is gathered, it will be put into HUD’s database.

Once that data is gathered, housing officials can more effectively assess who needs housing the most, as a matter of survival.

“These are our most vulnerable neighbors,” Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, said of the area’s homeless. “Five hundred volunteers. ... That’s a lot, but it’s a call to action.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and county Housing and Community Development Department director David Matson also spoke, stressing the importance of good data to ending homelessness.

Jeff Shaffer, who works with the homeless at Pershing Park, encouraged potential volunteers who are reluctant to get out of bed and onto the streets so early in the morning.

“There’s nothing like that adventure,” he said with a laugh.

Shaffer assured the audience that there would be team leaders for volunteers. Organizers were even sent to a boot camp in New Mexico last week to learn about the project.

“We’re at a real tipping point on this issue,” Fredericks said. “It’s something we can come together and solve.”

Click here to volunteer or to make a donation to the effort. Click here to join Common Ground Santa Barbara on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 