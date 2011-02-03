Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Reusable Bags Pose Health Hazards

By J. Justin Wilson | February 3, 2011 | 12:46 p.m.

While Santa Barbara lawmakers consider instituting a fee on plastic bags, you should consider this: Those polypropylene bags that will replace them are likely to bring dangerous bacteria such as E. coli in contact with your food.

According to a new survey from Opinion Research Corporation, more than half of the people who do their grocery shopping with reusable bags have never washed them. This is despite the fact that a recent study from the University of Arizona found that more than half of the bags they tested came up positive for coliform, while 11 percent tested positive for E. coli.

And there are dangers in these bags that you can’t just wash out. Sen. Charles Schumer has called on the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Consumer Product Safety Commission to look into the fact that excessive levels of lead have been found in these products.

What we’re seeing are the unintended consequences of ill-thought-out government regulations. Often, when the government rushes to push through feel-good regulations designed to shape public behavior, they usually introduce new problems. In this case, they might introduce new and potentially dangerous problems.

J. Justin Wilson, senior research analyst
Center for Consumer Freedom

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 