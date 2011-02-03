Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club to Honor Reagan

The club will operate a radio station this weekend to mark the former president's 100th birthday

The Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club, founded in 1920, will be operating a radio station the weekend of former President Ronald Reagan’s 100th birthday celebration.

SBARC has been given the special commemorative call sign W6R for use the weekend of Feb. 5-7 in honor of Reagan.

The club will be operating an amateur radio station contacting other amateur radio operators around the world. The 100th anniversary of Reagan’s birthday will be celebrated Sunday, Feb. 6.

All of the stations that make contact with the SBARC President Reagan Station will be sent a special commemorative card (called a QSL card) indicating the time, date and frequency of the contact with the club.

A second station, operated by the Ventura County Amateur Radio Club, will be operating the same weekend from near the Reagan Museum. Its call sign for the event will be K6R.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Andrew Seybold represents the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.