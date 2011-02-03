Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club to Honor Reagan

The club will operate a radio station this weekend to mark the former president's 100th birthday

By Andrew Seybold, Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club | February 3, 2011 | 1:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club, founded in 1920, will be operating a radio station the weekend of former President Ronald Reagan’s 100th birthday celebration.

SBARC has been given the special commemorative call sign W6R for use the weekend of Feb. 5-7 in honor of Reagan.

The club will be operating an amateur radio station contacting other amateur radio operators around the world. The 100th anniversary of Reagan’s birthday will be celebrated Sunday, Feb. 6.

All of the stations that make contact with the SBARC President Reagan Station will be sent a special commemorative card (called a QSL card) indicating the time, date and frequency of the contact with the club.

A second station, operated by the Ventura County Amateur Radio Club, will be operating the same weekend from near the Reagan Museum. Its call sign for the event will be K6R.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Andrew Seybold represents the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 