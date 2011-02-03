Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Three Members Join Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors

Central Coast Chapter welcomes Lee Ferrero, Dana Newquist and Sharon Bick

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo, Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter | February 3, 2011 | 6:29 p.m.

Lee Ferrero of Los Osos, Dana Newquist of Montecito and Sharon Bick of Ventura have joined the Board of Directors of the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter, headquartered in Santa Barbara.

Ferrero retired in 2009 after many years as an executive working for cities, nonprofits and colleges. His most recent work experience was as president and CEO of the Private Industry Council of San Luis Obispo County, as well as director of several training and employment programs.

He has served on several boards, including the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, Mercy Medical Center, the California Workforce Association and United Way, among many others. He is a member of the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak and is a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He retired after receiving a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Newquist is a longtime business owner in the Santa Barbara area. He built and owns Mission Villa, a dementia care facility, in 2000. In addition to being a businessman, he is an antique car collector, and he sits on several boards, including the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, the Montecito Association, the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Murphy Auto Museum and the Antique Automobile Club of America, among others.

Bick, a registered nurse, is CEO and owner of MediTech Health Services Inc. and MediTech Home Health Inc.

She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Boston University and has worked in a variety of administrative, clinical and teaching positions before opening her own company in 1987.

Bick is dedicated to her community and has served on various boards, and she works with many service organizations.

Click here for more information.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications manager for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter.

