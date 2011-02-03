Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Tianna Swede-Laskin Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara

She will serve as its new case manager/community liasion

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. | February 3, 2011 | 1:47 p.m.

Tianna Swede-Laskin has joined Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. as its new case manager/community liaison.

Swede-Laskin will be serving as a liaison with the local medical community and various social service agencies in the Santa Barbara community.

Swede-Laskin has significant experience as a social worker in a variety of social service organizations. She previously worked for Kaiser Permanente as a palliative care social worker in Atlanta. She also served as a palliative care social worker at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and as a medical social worker/care manager for Hospice of Santa Barbara for nearly five years.

Before that, Swede-Laskin worked for Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara as a hospice medical social worker.

Swede-Laskin has a bachelor’s degree in social work from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in social work from Fordham University.

Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. is a volunteer hospice providing cost-free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.

