Allen Associates of Santa Barbara Earns Two National Remodeling Industry Awards

Santa Barbara company named Regional Contractor of the Year in two categories by National Association of the Remodeling Industry

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry named Allen Associates of Santa Barbara the 2012 Southwest Regional Contractor of the Year in two categories of its annual awards competition: Residential Exterior Remodel $100,000 and Over and Entire House Remodel $250,000 to $500,000.

“This is the first time in our company’s almost 30-year history that we have had the honor of winning an award from NARI,” Allen Associates president Bryan Henson said. “This is an extremely competitive award, and we are very proud to have been the recipient of not just one, but two awards.”

Contractors from seven regions around the country vie for CotY Awards on an annual basis, and all regional winners will now be eligible for the National CotY Awards. National winners will be announced at NARI’s Evening of ExcellenceSM on April 21 at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Conference Center in Grapevine (Dallas), Texas.

All projects submitted for judging were an improvement or an addition to an existing structure, with the exception of one category, Residential Exterior Specialty. Otherwise, new construction projects were not eligible.

Competing projects were completed between July 1, 2010, and Nov. 30, 2011, and were not submitted in previous NARI National contests. An impartial panel of judges, experts within the remodeling industry and associated fields, selected winners based on each entrant’s binders, which include “before and after” photography and project descriptions. Judging focused on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty and entry presentation.

The two award winning projects included:

» The whole house remodel of an existing home on the backside of the Santa Barbara Riviera. Having recently lost their original home in the Tea Fire, the clients chose to purchase and remodel an existing 2,400-square-foot home rather than rebuild at their previous location. After finding a home in a similar neighborhood to their old one, they had two primary goals: Make the house as fire safe as possible and upgrade the interior finishes. Both of the clients’ wishes came true in the course of this whole house remodel.

» This exterior remodel turned a cramped and dated existing patio space perched on a very steep Santa Barbara hillside lot into a large and luxurious area for entertaining guests, relaxing and enjoying sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean below.

To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing. The entries of this year’s competition totaled nearly $90 million worth of remodeling projects. NARI members represent an elite group of the approximately 800,000 companies and individuals in the United States identifying themselves as remodelers.

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.