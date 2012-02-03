Capps Issues Statement on January Jobs Report

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Friday in response to the U.S. Department of Labor’s January jobs report.

The Labor Department announced that the economy added more than 243,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate dropped to 8.3 percent from 8.5 percent.

“Today’s jobs report brings good news for Americans that our economy is steadily recovering and continuing to move in the right direction,” Capps said. “While I am pleased the job growth rate is stronger than expected, too many people are still looking for work and millions more continue to struggle to make ends meet. That’s why we need to do more to jump-start economic growth — starting with extending the payroll tax holiday and unemployment insurance, as soon as possible, for the rest of the year. This will ensure that 160 million Americans, including 17 million Californians, don’t see an increase in their taxes. To be sure we need to do more, but extending the payroll tax cut is the right place to start.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.