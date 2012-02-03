Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Honors Adams School’s Bittle Family

Even the grandparents of RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month are active volunteers at the school

By Tom Jacobs for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | February 3, 2012 | 2:26 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The club has been nurturing Adams School with volunteer efforts for more than 20 years, and this new program highlights the efforts of families who give back. The Bittle family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for December, and at the Jan. 25 club meeting they were presented with a framed certificate honoring their contributions.

The Bittle family does not just have mom and dad involved in the school, they have grandparents who are PTA members and fabulous volunteers as well. It isn’t a wonder that both of the Bittle children are high academic achievers.

Mom Minda Bittle volunteers weekly in the classrooms of her first-grade daughter, Maria, and her fourth-grade son, Charlie. She goes on most field trips and is popular with the students. She has also helped organize Chaucer’s Book Night and co-chaired the Holiday Boutique.

As if that was not enough, she also shows up three mornings a week to keep kids safe in the Adams parking lot. Dad Eric Bittle shows up to many, if not all, school beautification days and on occasion also volunteers in the classroom. 

Bill Sylvester, Charlie’s grandpa, is a retired teacher and his help at Adams is priceless. He arrives daily prepared to assist students who are struggling with fourth-grade math. He also works with advanced students for enrichment and fun with math. The students love him! Bill and his wife, Darcy, have also chaperoned school field trips.

— Tom Jacobs is a past president for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

