SBCC Seeks Community Input on Continuing Education Programs

Three forums will be held in February to discuss course offerings, fees and the proposed Center for Lifelong Learning.

SBCC Continuing Education invites community members to attend any one of three scheduled forums in February to provide their input on the future direction for Continuing Education courses.

The discussions will address Continuing Education’s three core components: Learning for College Preparation, Learning for Career Preparation and Learning for Life, which includes the proposed self-supporting Center for Lifelong Learning.

The forums will be held:

» Feb. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Alice F. Schott Center, 310 W. Padre St. in Santa Barbara

» Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Selmer O. Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike, Santa Barbara

» Feb. 13 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., also at the Wake Center

At the forums, facilitators will break the audience into smaller groups by the three core components of Continuing Education to get their feedback on a range of topics, including the types of courses and programs they would want to have offered through the proposed self-sustaining Center for Lifelong Learning and what fees they would be willing to pay. Groups in the college preparation and career preparation areas would cover such subjects as increasing enrollment and completion of courses in non-credit basic skills, ESL Courses and short-term Career Technology Education, and how to identify entry-level career opportunities for which the college should offer short-term vocational programs and workforce preparation courses.

Dr. Jack Friedlander, SBCC acting superintendent/president, also will discuss the creation of the CE Visioning Task Force and give additional details about the proposed Center for Lifelong Learning. Made up of college and community stakeholders, the CE task force is charged with developing program ideas and making recommendations to the college for how to maintain a robust Continuing Education program during a period of reduced state funding and changes in state priorities.

The Center for Lifelong Learning is a proposed self-supporting program within the college that will offer a full range of fee-based and externally funded courses and programs driven solely by student demand and interest.

Participants at each forum will have an opportunity to learn more about the role of the CE Visioning Task force, which is co-chaired by Dr. Ofelia Arellano, SBCC vice president of Continuing Education, and Yolanda Medina Garcia, and how community members can take part in the task force’s work groups. Individuals who are not able to attend the forums but are interesting in applying to join a work group should submit a statement of their background and/or interest not to exceed 150 words to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by no later than Feb. 16. Final selection will be made by a CE task force subcommittee.

Each work group will submit its strategy recommendations to the CE task force which, in turn, will submit the draft of its final report to the college’s superintendent/president by June 15.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.