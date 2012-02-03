Santa Barbara Police Warn of State Street Closures for Film Shoot

Intermittent and brief street and sidewalk closures are planned Feb. 10 between Haley and Cota streets

Bunker New York will be conducting a Bunker ED film shoot in Santa Barbara on Friday, Feb. 10.

There will be intermittent closures of State Street in the 500 block between Haley and Cota streets of two minutes or less between 6 and 10 a.m. to obtain shots in front of 516 State St. The shoot may also require intermittent sidewalk closures of two minutes or less.

In addition, between 10 a.m. and noon, there will be a street-legal camera passenger van shooting actors walking on State Street from Gutierrez Street to Figueroa Street. They will be filming actors walking on the sidewalk, with no dialogue and no sound. The driver of the van will drive with the flow of traffic and will obey all traffic signals and laws.

The crew will also utilize a stick type camera on the sidewalks. Officers may have to close the sidewalk intermittently for two minutes or less as needed between 10 a.m. and noon to obtain various shots. The assigned officers have been provided with the signed permit, and in addition these specifics were stressed:

» Two minutes or less intermittent sidewalk closures between 10 a.m. and noon on State Street.

» Two minutes or less intermittent closure of the 500 block of State Street between 6 and 10 a.m.

» Have filming in front of the Wine Bistro completed by 10 a.m. before its 11 a.m. opening.

» Street legal van must drive with the flow of traffic and obey all traffic signals/laws.

— Onalisa Hoodes is a police technician and special events/planning coordinator for the Santa Barbara Police Department.