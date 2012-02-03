Winchester Rebels to Play SOhO Benefit for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara native sons Winchester Rebels have arrived on the local rock scene with the goal of putting it on the rock ‘n’ roll map — and then moving on to the national stage where they rightly belong.

As Kid Rock says, “It ain’t bragging if you can back it up,” and this talented rock group, as heard on their new album Three Sheets to the Wind as well as the band’s high-energy live show, can do just that.

Winchester Rebels will host and headline a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara. Limited quantity $6 pre-sale tickets are available until Feb. 8, general admission (available Feb. 9 until sold out); or $12 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Also performing will be Orange County band A Broken Opera and Seven Year War.

“We wanted to be part of something cool and help support what the Boys & Girls Club are doing for the youth in our city,” said WR lead singer/front person Nick Hunt, who, like the other band members, grew up in Santa Barbara. “They’re not only teaching kids how to grow up and become good people, they’re also helping our community become a better place now and in the future.”

The band’s Three Sheets to the Wind is nominated in the Best Rock Album category for the 2012 (22nd annual) Los Angeles Music Awards.

Winchester Rebels were formed in August 2009 in the unlikely musical hotbed of Santa Barbara. Hunt had the idea of assembling a group whose sound would echo some of the great hard rock bands from the 1990s, while encompassing an original sound all their own. While at a studio in Isla Vista, Hunt came upon Nick Fitzgerald, who was also looking to expand his musical horizons. A phone call by Fitzgerald to Santa Ynez Valley childhood friend guitarist James Longoria and drummer Barry Carter completed this new and exciting ensemble.They chose to name the band Winchester Rebels after a similarly named canyon road in Goleta that shoots straight up into the beautiful California foothills.

— Doug Deutsch is a publicist representing Winchester Rebels.