Goleta Ponders a Break from Goleta West Sanitary District

Among the items on the Goleta City Council’s agenda Tuesday is a proposal for the city to take itself out of the jurisdiction of the Goleta West Sanitary District.

“We’re going to making a recommendation to the council to approve a resolution that allows us to apply to LAFCO to detach us from Goleta West Sanitary District,” City Manager Dan Singer said.

The Goleta West Sanitary District is a relatively small district that starts just east of Los Carneros Road and extends west as far as the Embarcadero Municipal Improvements District west of Winchester Canyon. The special district handles waste collection, which is pumped to the Goleta Sanitary District facilities for treatment. It also handles street sweeping in its area. The Goleta Sanitary District handles the rest of the sanitary operations in the city.

Outside of Carpinteria, Goleta is the only city in Santa Barbara County that does not operate its own sanitary system.

The Goleta West Sanitary District draws revenue from property taxes and fees, which have resulted in a current reserve of about $22 million in property taxes. The fear that both the city and the special district share is that the state of California, in its ongoing attempt to solve its budget quagmire, is “turning over any rock” to capture these revenues. Legislation has already been introduced to that effect.

By detaching itself from the district, Singer said, the city could protect the revenue from a state raid better than the special district. The city comprises about 78 percent of the district’s revenue base.

If the Local Agency Formation Commission does grant the detachment, the city will have to decide how to take over the district’s responsibilities and what to do with the property tax that shifts to the city from the district.

The property tax collected, however, would be subject to the city’s current revenue-neutrality agreement with the county, possibly handing over up to half of the revenue it would receive.

Possibilities the city has for taking over the system include making the system part of city operations, or contracting out with the Goleta Sanitary District, or back with the Goleta West Sanitary District.

“That’s something the council’s going to have to decide,” Singer said.

For the Goleta West Sanitary District, the move is too much, too soon. With about 75 percent of its property tax revenue shifting to the city, the breakup could mean some major restructuring at the district. Services could change and jobs could be lost.

It’s also quite likely that rates would rise.

“The city’s proposal to take over sewer services and use property taxes and reserves for general purposes will result in a sewer-fee increase for city residents currently served by Goleta West,” GWSD general counsel Steve Amerikaner said. “Six months ago, Goleta West obtained an independent study, which found that its sewer fees would rise to $28 per month from $14 per month between 2009 and 2014 if property taxes ceased to be available for capital projects.”

For now, district officials are adopting a wait-and-see attitude as they prepare for Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We’re going to be there basically asking the city council to not rush into putting this application to LAFCO, because there’s been no public process at all,” said district general manager Mark Nation, who pointed out that the district learned of the city’s proposal a little more than a week ago.

“There are questions we feel should be vetted out before a proposal like this is put into LAFCO’s hands,” he said.

Write to [email protected]