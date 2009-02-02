Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Musical Riches at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara

The sanctuary elevates the magical work of Natasha Kislenko and Alicja Dutkiewicz.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | February 2, 2009 | 10:14 p.m.

The concert at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on Saturday evening gave proof — if proof were needed — that this community’s musical riches are truly vast.

Pianist Natasha Kislenko and cellist Alicja Dutkiewicz glowed in a concert of works spanning the decades from Mendelssohn to Rachmaninoff. The church’s vaulted sanctuary provided the music with superb acoustics and golden candlelight.

Santa Barbara does not lack for fine venues, from The Granada to the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall. But this church concert showed the depth, as well as the breadth, of our musical resources. Furthermore, Kislenko is a member of the keyboard faculty at UCSB, handing on her artistry to new generations of musicians.

The first piece was Felix Mendelssohn’s Cello Sonata No. 2, Op. 58, with its lively plucking in the second, allegretto scherzando, movement. Dutkiewicz hails from a “distinguished family of musicians” in Poland, according to the program, and trained at the Eastman School of Music and USC. As was to be expected, she brought technical mastery to her performance; she also brought Slavic soul.

The Russian-born Kislenko produced a lot of Slavic passion of her own in Peter Ilyitch Tchaikowsky’s “January” section of The Seasons, dubbed “By the Fireplace.”

The two young women ended their program’s first half with Papillon, Op. 77 for Cello and Piano by Gabriel Fauré. Any doubts about the cello’s agility were put to rest — this music was a veritable butterfly ballet.

The second half of the program was given over to Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata, Op. 19. This is a complex, emotionally stirring work that illustrates the Russian master’s abiding romanticism.

Rachmaninoff’s biographies have described the composer’s passion and how he poured it out in his music. Of course, he also endured his own doubts and depressions. Standing on the edge of his personal chasm and looking down were bound to result in deep melancholy at times. But with Rachmaninoff, there is always the redeeming beauty of the music. This pianist and this cellist earned a grateful ovation at the end of the mighty work.

Next in the Unitarian Society’s series will be “Getting a Handle on Handel,” a concert celebrating George Frederich Handel, at 3 p.m. Sunday, with organists David Gell, Mahlon Balderston and Myline Furey, and the Westmont College chamber ensemble led by Michael Shasberger.

Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 