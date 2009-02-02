Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Neighborhood Clinics Ask Capps to Make a House Call

The lawmaker provides a progress report on the stimulus bill as the clinics grapple with a multipronged cash crunch.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 2, 2009 | 11:18 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, says the $888 billion stimulus bill that passed the House includes $500 million for community clinics like the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. With Capps at the Eastside Clinic, 915 N. Milpas St., are, from left, Dr. David Chernof, the clinics' board chairman; executive director Cynder Sinclair; and board vice chairman Keith Coffman-Grey.
Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, says the $888 billion stimulus bill that passed the House includes $500 million for community clinics like the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. With Capps at the Eastside Clinic, 915 N. Milpas St., are, from left, Dr. David Chernof, the clinics’ board chairman; executive director Cynder Sinclair; and board vice chairman Keith Coffman-Grey. (Michelle J. Wong / Noozhawk photo)

Facing a projected 10 percent increase in patient population this year, officials from the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics took their case for funding to Rep. Lois Capps. The Santa Barbara Democrat toured the Eastside Neighborhood Clinic, 915 N. Milpas St., on Monday afternoon during her visit home from Washington.

“We were very interested in seeing how the populations we served will be funded by the new legislation,” said Dr. David Chernof, the nonprofit organization’s board chairman.

Given the rise in the ranks of the uninsured, an estimated 57,000 patients will visit the neighborhood clinics this year. The clinics are located on Santa Barbara’s East and West sides, as well as in Isla Vista. In November, the Eastside Clinic’s Dental Center saw about a 1,000 patients.

It’s SBNC’s mission to serve all who come in, said Chernof, regardless of their ability to pay.

To serve the patients, SBNC is considering expanding its information systems and adding clinic hours. The budget increase would have to be “substantial,” said Chernof, who noted that the current budget is around $6.5 million.

According to Capps, the House version of the $888 billion stimulus bill would increase opportunities for people who are eligible for Medi-Cal and COBRA, as well as provide grants for health information technology and increase funding for prevention and primary care.

“If the legislation looks like what we passed last week in the House of Representatives, there’s $500 million designated for community clinics,” Capps said.

The goal, she said, is to get the legislation signed into law by mid-February. This week, the Senate is looking into the legislation and drafting its own bill.

The Neighborhood Clinics, like many organizations that receive funds from the state of California, has been feeling the effects of the economy.

“It’s not just the cuts,” said SBNC executive director Cynder Sinclair. “It’s the (state’s) taking longer to pay.”

While Chernof said the clinics should have adequate cash flow to the end of this month, it’s still unclear what will happen next.

“Not much will happen to us until the end of February as far as state funding, but I wouldn’t count on it because tomorrow something else may happen,” he said.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 