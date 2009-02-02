Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Brings Tokyo to Santa Barbara

Here's your chance to experience the full range of the Tokyo String Quartet's talents.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 2, 2009 | 9:25 p.m.

From left, Kikuei Ikeda, Martin Beaver, Clive Greensmith and Kazuhide Isomura are the Tokyo String Quartet.
From left, Kikuei Ikeda, Martin Beaver, Clive Greensmith and Kazuhide Isomura are the Tokyo String Quartet. (J. Henry Fair photo)

The combined forces of UCSB Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Department of Music are bringing the celebrated Tokyo String Quartet to town for a residency, Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in a concert by the ensemble at 8 p.m. Wednesday in UCSB Campbell Hall.

In the concert, the Quartet — Martin Beaver and Kikuei Ikeda, violins; Kazuhide Isomura, viola; and Clive Greensmith, cello — will perform the String Quartet in D Major, Opus 76, No. 5 of Franz Josef Haydn, the String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Pages” by Leos Janáček, and, with the high-class collaboration of the music faculty’s Paul Berkowitz on piano, the Quintet in A Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 81, by Antonin Dvořák. The group perform on the “Paganini Quartet,” a group of Stradivarius instruments on loan form the Nippon Music Foundation.

On Tuesday, moreover, members of the Tokyo Quartet will lead a masterclass of UCSB students — 11 a.m. in Karl Geiringer Hall (Music 1250) — and participate with professor Derek Katz in a Public Talk & Seminar on the Janáček String Quartet No. 2 – at 2 p.m. in Karl Geiringer Hall.

The masterclass program will feature Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in a minor, Opus 13 (Adagio — Allegro vivace and Adagio non lento) and Shostakovich’s String Quartet in C Minor, No. 8, Opus 110 (Largo and Allegro molto) played by UCSB’s Young Artists String Quartet, a scholarship ensemble composed of Dimitry Olevsky and Katie Waltman, violins; Kimberly Fitch, viola; and Kathryn Mendenhall, cello.

Little need be said to introduce the Haydn and the Dvořák, except, perhaps, to note that the six quartets of Haydn’s Opus 76 can arguably be placed at the summit of the 85 string quartets by the man who invented the form, and that the Dvořák Quintet is easily — and, I suppose, justly — the most popular of the composer’s many gorgeous chamber music pieces.

For those unable to attend Katz’s talk, I will say that the two string quartets written by Janáček at the very end of his life are the greatest musical expression of his love — carnal, spiritual and extra-marital — for a woman 38 years his junior, Kamilla Stoesslová. The age discrepancy makes one slightly uneasy — there is “no fool like an old fool,” after all — and yet the quartets transcend their questionable circumstances by several light years. They are in every respect remarkable, not least on account of their total accessibility, despite being unlike anything you have ever heard. Once you hear them, you will wonder that you never heard them before.

These events are co-sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Distinguished Chamber Music Guest Artists Series in the UCSB Department of Music. Admission to both the masterclass and the talk is free. Tickets to the Campbell Hall concert are $35 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students. Click here to order tickets online or call 805.893.3535.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

