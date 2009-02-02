Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:08 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Victoria Riskin to Lead Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Trustees

Hollywood writer producer will chair school's newly formed board of 15.

By Kathy Kramer | February 2, 2009 | 10:37 p.m.

Victoria Riskin, an acclaimed television and film writer-producer and past president of the Writers Guild of America West, will serve as the inaugural chairwoman of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s newly formed board of trustees, AUSB president Michael Mulnix said Monday.

“We will rely on our board of trustees for their expertise and insight on how we operate our campus,” Mulnix said. “Having Dr. Riskin lead this new board is a tremendous honor. Her leadership will ensure that we maintain high standards of excellence in our existing and new programs, a multicultural and global perspective, new delivery systems, and expansion into the arts, politics and new media.”

Riskin said she is honored to lead the new board that will comprise up to 15 individuals from Santa Barbara. The board will provide governance, management oversight, and philanthropic advancement for the campus. AUSB, a private, not-for-profit, fully accredited university, has been in Santa Barbara for 30 years.

“I am honored and pleased to give Antioch any assistance I can to make it the best university it can be and enhance its high-quality programs,” Riskin said. “The undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students make an important contribution to the Santa Barbara community.”

Lillian Lovelace, university governor emerita, will work with Riskin in outreach to the Santa Barbara community in promoting the university and in trustee orientation.  Lovelace is a graduate of Antioch College and AUSB, and was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by Antioch.

In addition to serving as president of the Writers Guild of America West, the labor union representing 10,000 film and television writers, Riskin has been honored as Outstanding Producer of the Year by the Producers Guild of America, won one Emmy and received six Emmy nominations, and received the World Media Award Silver Medal for Screenwriting.

Riskin is past chairwoman of the Writers and Producers Pension and Health Fund, founding chairwoman of Hollywood, Health and Society, past trustee of the American Film Institute and the Museum of Radio and Television, and advisory board member of the Partnership for Public Service.

She was a founding member of Human Rights Watch/California and currently serves as its chairwoman in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. She has lectured on women’s rights and the need to expand human rights principles and laws globally. She also has a long-term interest in Tibetan cultural preservation and has traveled extensively to work in refugee communities in India, Nepal and Tibet. She serves on the International Board of Human Rights Watch, is an adviser to its Asia division, and chairs the Hellman-Hammett Prize Committee aiding writers around the world who have been victims of political persecution. She is a member of the Pacific Council on International Relations, the western partner of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Riskin’s honors include the Chairman’s Award by the Caucus of Writers, Producers and Directors for her leadership role in the creative community’s fight against media concentration; the Justice Rose Bird Person of Courage Award by Death Penalty Focus of California; the Horace Mann Alumna of the Year Award by Antioch University Los Angeles; and the Human Rights-Defender of the First Amendment Award by the ACLU of Southern California. In January, she received the Writers Guild of America West 2009 Valentine Davies Award in recognition of contributions to the entertainment industry and community at large that have brought dignity and honor to writers everywhere.

Riskin holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from USC, a master’s in psychology from Antioch University Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from USC. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, award-winning writer and producer David W. Rintels.

Kathy Kramer is communications coordinator at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 