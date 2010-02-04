Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Strength in Numbers

There are advantages to selling a home in a high-volume market

By Elaine Abercrombie | February 4, 2010 | 11:22 p.m.

Selling your home in anything other than an active market can seem challenging, but what do you do when yours is only one of many homes in your neighborhood with a “For Sale” sign?

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Surprisingly, there are actually some advantages to marketing your home in this situation, and in Santa Barbara, we have less than a six-month supply of homes for our whole area.

More buyers are drawn to neighborhoods where they can preview more homes at once. More buyers means more opportunities for your home to be seen and to attract an offer, so make your listing stand out against your competition.

The Montecito and Hope Ranch areas have the most inventory, which gives them the best opportunity to make a statement.

Price your home aggressively after reviewing the comparable sales figures provided by your Realtor. Don’t give your neighbors the advantage of looking like a bargain compared with your listing — take it yourself and show buyers what a great value you’re offering.

If you’re competing against foreclosure listings, having your home in “move-in” condition will help, because foreclosures often need lots of repairs.

With this much activity in the neighborhood, make sure your home is available for showing on literally a moment’s notice. Buyers who come to look at other listings may spot yours and want to see it right away to make comparisons.

Be prepared for “impulse” prospects with good housekeeping and an escape plan for unexpected showings.

Finally, don’t worry if your neighbor sells first. That just makes for less competition in your market!

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 