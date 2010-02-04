Flash Flood Watch Issued for Local Burn Areas

The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain in the area Friday, with showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday

A flash flood watch is in effect for Friday and Saturday for recent burn areas in Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service.

A 90 percent chance of rain is expected to hit Santa Barbara on Friday, and the rain is likely to spread to Ventura and Los Angeles counties on Friday afternoon.

Showers are also expected Saturday, and they could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Santa Barbara received about 6 inches of rainfall in January, and this weekend is likely to increase that total.

The NWS said rainfall rates locally could exceed 1½ inches per hour at some points during the storm, especially across south-facing slopes.

Residents can expect rainfall totals through the weekend to range between 1 and 2 inches across coastal and valley areas.

Two to 4 inches are possible in the foothills and mountains, according to the National Weather Service, and residents living beneath or in the Jesusita, Gap and Tea Fire burn areas are advised to take precautions to protect property.

