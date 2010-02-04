Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. to Host February Open House

Tour the Goleta Valley Center and learn about 2010 activities

By Beth Cleary | February 4, 2010 | 6:04 p.m.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara will hold an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave.

Girls Inc. is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4½  to 18 the opportunity to participate in research-based programs in which they experience success as they acquire skills, gain confidence, become self-reliant and practice leadership.

Girls Inc. promotes consistent themes: Every girl has the right to be herself and valued for who she is; to resist gender stereotypes; to express herself with originality and enthusiasm; to accept and appreciate her body; to prepare for interesting work and economic independence; and to have confidence in herself.

On Feb. 24, tour the Goleta Valley Center and learn about 2010 activities. RSVP to Beth Cleary at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.963.4757 x10.

— Beth Cleary represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 