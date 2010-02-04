Girls Inc. to Host February Open House

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara will hold an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave.

Girls Inc. is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4½ to 18 the opportunity to participate in research-based programs in which they experience success as they acquire skills, gain confidence, become self-reliant and practice leadership.

Girls Inc. promotes consistent themes: Every girl has the right to be herself and valued for who she is; to resist gender stereotypes; to express herself with originality and enthusiasm; to accept and appreciate her body; to prepare for interesting work and economic independence; and to have confidence in herself.

On Feb. 24, tour the Goleta Valley Center and learn about 2010 activities. RSVP to Beth Cleary at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.963.4757 x10.

— Beth Cleary represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.