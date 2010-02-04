Goleta Valley Junior High PTA to Host Meeting on Marijuana Dispensaries
Guest speakers will discuss the facilities' effects on the community and youths
By Goleta Valley Junior High School PTA | February 4, 2010 | 1:29 p.m.
The Goleta Valley Junior High School PTA will host an informational marijuana-dispensary meeting for concerned parents from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in the school auditorium.
The guest speakers will be Chief Deputy Sheriff Geoff Banks and Shereen Khatapoush, Ph.D., director of youth services for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, who will talk about the impact of marijuana dispensaries in the community and on youths.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.
