Kellogg School Earns More Than $3,000 in E-Scrip Program

It finishes in the top 200 of '10% Goes Back to Schools' and receives a $1,000 bonus from Vons

The Kellogg School PTA in Goleta has been named one of the top 200 earning groups nationally in Vons’ “10% Goes Back to Schools” program.

As one of the top 200 groups, Kellogg School has received an additional $1,000 from Vons, for a total of $3,045.51.

The Kellogg PTA will use the funds to support teaching staff and consultants specializing in computers, science, art and music.

The “10% Goes Back to Schools” program allowed schools to earn 10 percent of the purchase price on items purchased by school supporters from participating manufacturers last summer.

Top Safeway manufacturers contributing to Kellogg School through the program included Kraft Foods, Clorox, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Sara Lee, Pepsi, Frito Lay and Unilever.

In 2009, through this program alone, the Safeway family of stores has donated more than $3.4 million to nonprofit groups across the nation.

In addition to the “10% Goes Back to Schools” program, the eScrip program delivers marketing programs that bring retailers, manufacturers and service providers forward in support of education of youths. To date, the eScrip program has generated more than $220 million in merchant contributions to schools and organizations across the country.

For more information on how to sign up to support Kellogg School, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Judy Karin is a parent and eScrip coordinator for Kellogg School.