Man Arrested in Gang-Related Fatal Stabbing

Santa Maria police on Wednesday charged a man they believe is responsible for a gang-related fatal stabbing in December on the 2200 block of North Easy Street.

Detectives with the gang suppression team said their investigation of the Dec. 12, 2009, death of 18-year-old Erik Alonso, led them to Javier Venegas, 19, of Santa Maria.

He was arrested the night after the stabbing for an unrelated probation violation and robbery charge, and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he has remained in custody.

During their investigation, gang detectives said they were able to gather enough evidence to charge Venegas in the stabbing. He was booked Thursday at the county jail for one count of murder and one count of the gang enhancement of street terrorism.

Officials said Alonso and Venegas were members of rival gangs.

