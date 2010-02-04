New Board Members Join Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation has announced the election of four community leaders to its board of directors. Joining the board for three-year terms are Debby Aceves, Roger Horton, Roger Perry and Richard Rojas.

Aceves is a ninth-generation Santa Barbaran. She retired from the Santa Barbara School District after 30 years of service and is an active community volunteer.

She serves on the board of the Goleta Valley Historical Society and is first vice chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Human Services Commission. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Historical Society, the Tierra de Oro and Parlor No. 304 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, and serves on the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission.

Aceves’ past board experience includes the Junior League of Santa Barbara, CALM and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

She lives in Goleta with her husband of 33 years, Roger. Her son, Tim, lives in Santa Barbara.

Horton received a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCSB and a a master’s degree in management from the University of North Dakota.

He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-66, and was twice accorded the Air Force Commendation Medal. Horton is a retired assistant chancellor of budget and administrative operations at UCSB and was elected to the Santa Barbara City Council in November 2001 and re-elected in November 2005, recently completing his second term.

This marks Horton’s return to SBTHP’s board of directors, having previously served from 1986 to 2001. He has been involved with numerous nonprofit organizations, having served as treasurer for the Las Positas Park Foundation, treasurer for the Unitarian Society, chief financial officer for the Hutchins Center, finance committee member of the Solvang Theaterfest, corporate secretary for the Coastal Housing Partnership and board member of the UCSB Music Affiliates.

Perry is an eighth-generation Santa Barbaran, and owner and operator of Perry Insurance Service.

He writes a weekly article on insurance topics and has been involved in Old Spanish Days Fiesta for 18 years, serving as El Presidente in 2006. He is on the board of the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy and the Westside Boys & Girls Club and United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara. He is known for his involvement in youth sports, including the implementation of the Westside Boys & Girls Club volleyball program.

Perry has a wife, Gina, and four children.

In December 2007, Rojas completed a 32-year career with California State Parks, serving as a park ranger, supervising ranger, park superintendent, chief ranger and then district superintendent for the Channel Coast District from 2000-07.

As district superintendent, Rojas was responsible for management of the 12 state-owned beaches, parks and historic parks located in western Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. As district superintendent, he was responsible for the acquisition, planning, personnel, equipment, daily management and operation of the parks in the district.

Since retiring, Rojas has become a Court Appointed Special Advocate for CASA of Santa Barbara County and is mentoring a foster child in North County. He has also become active with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara and was elected club treasurer this fall.

Rojas has been married to his wife, Ophelia, for 32 years, and they have three grown children.

— Jared Brach is the public relations and membership coordinator for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.