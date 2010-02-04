Scott Maio Named Carpinteria Chamber Ambassador of Year
The Axxess Ventures account executive served as a liaison between the chamber and its members
By Megan Hilton | February 4, 2010 | 3:57 p.m.
Scott Maio, an account executive with Axxess Ventures, has been named the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year for 2009.
Volunteer ambassadors serve as a liaison between the chamber and its members. They assist the chamber in a multitude of ways, including facilitating events and mixers.
Maio joined Axxess Ventures in 2007.
— Megan Hilton is president of Axxess Ventures.
