Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Senate Fellowship Program Accepting Applications

College graduates can serve as Senate staff members for 11 months

By Matt Guthrie | February 4, 2010 | 4:03 p.m.

Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, on Thursday announced the availability of applications for the 2010-11 California Senate Fellows program.

The fellowship program will provide an opportunity for 18 college graduates to become Senate staff members for 11 months beginning in October 2010.

The fellows participate in academic seminars and are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a senator. The program is jointly operated by the California Senate and the Center for California Studies at Sacramento State University.

“The fellowship program is an excellent opportunity to become involved in public service and experience the legislative process firsthand,” Strickland said. “Fellows gain hands-on research, communication and analytical experience that easily transfer to the public and private sector.”

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and a graduate of a four-year college or university by Sept. 1, 2010. There is no preferred major. Individuals with advanced degrees and those in midcareer are encouraged to apply.

Fellows receive a monthly stipend of $1,972 plus health and dental benefits, as well as graduate credit from the Sacramento State Government Department.

“I would encourage anyone who has a strong interest in public policy or politics to apply,” Strickland said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in a program that was recently named one of the Top 10 Internships in the nation.”

To request an application, click here or call the district office at 805.306.8886. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 24.

— Matt Guthrie is a communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 