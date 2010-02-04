Senate Fellowship Program Accepting Applications

Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, on Thursday announced the availability of applications for the 2010-11 California Senate Fellows program.

The fellowship program will provide an opportunity for 18 college graduates to become Senate staff members for 11 months beginning in October 2010.

The fellows participate in academic seminars and are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a senator. The program is jointly operated by the California Senate and the Center for California Studies at Sacramento State University.

“The fellowship program is an excellent opportunity to become involved in public service and experience the legislative process firsthand,” Strickland said. “Fellows gain hands-on research, communication and analytical experience that easily transfer to the public and private sector.”

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and a graduate of a four-year college or university by Sept. 1, 2010. There is no preferred major. Individuals with advanced degrees and those in midcareer are encouraged to apply.

Fellows receive a monthly stipend of $1,972 plus health and dental benefits, as well as graduate credit from the Sacramento State Government Department.

“I would encourage anyone who has a strong interest in public policy or politics to apply,” Strickland said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to participate in a program that was recently named one of the Top 10 Internships in the nation.”

To request an application, click here or call the district office at 805.306.8886. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 24.

— Matt Guthrie is a communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.