Business

Activaroma Launches Line of All-Natural Skin, Care Products

Santa Barbara company develops products using pure Moroccan argan oil

By Jo Landis Shields, Activaroma | February 4, 2011 | 12:07 p.m.

Coinciding with the Valentine’s Day holiday, filled with romance and passion, French-born Fabrice Allain has launched Activaroma and introduced an elegant line of 100 percent all-natural skin and hair care products based on the newest botanical phenomenon of pure Moroccan argan oil.

With the latest research revealing that argan oil restores the skin’s water-lipid layer, increases the amount of nutrients and oxygen in the skin’s cells, neutralizes free radicals, and protects connective tissue and skin cells from the sun’s harmful rays, Activaroma developed several exquisite lines of products including facial oils, bath and body oils, floral waters, pure essential oils and the Baby Belly collection all containing pure Moroccan argan oil.

“I invite you to indulge in a multisensory journey through the world of Activaroma,” said Allain, CEO and founder. “I created this all-natural skin care line to stimulate and surprise you by enriching your own natural beauty and well-being. Give yourself the beauty you deserve.”

“Created in Santa Barbara — Fashioned in Paris,” Activaroma is a holistic approach to anti-aging, which fuses the connection between beauty and health and embodies the ancestral traditions of aromatherapy while reviving the French tradition of blending natural and seductive fragrances. Activaroma’s line of facial oils contains pure argan oil combined with four single, pure essential oils for specific holistic and beauty benefits, with the bath and body oils having seven distinctive fragrance blends of essential oils combined with pure argan, coconut, organic sunflower and jojoba oils.

The floral waters, for use on skin or hair, contain a selection of four pure, distillate essential waters with the pure, essential oils ranging in a selection of 24 fragrant, therapeutic essential oils. The Baby Belly line was created specifically for expectant and new mothers and is a luxurious line of skin care products for the face, body and nails. The Baby Belly promotes elasticity, nourishes and moisturizes the skin to help prevent and diminish stretch marks along with reducing fine lines. It also treats uneven skin tones and acne caused by hormones and strengthens the hair and nails.

Today, argan oil remains one of the most precious oils in the world and it is believed to improve all various skin conditions including dry skin, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and premature aging. Pure Moroccan argan oil is produced from the kernels of the argan tree and is grown exclusively in the southwestern region of Morocco using strictly organic farming methods. A century-old, labor-intensive process performed historically by the Berber women, it is still practiced today to harvest, and then manually shell and crush, the fruits before pressing.

Argan oil is remarkably high in vitamin E and essential fatty acids that also has intense restorative and age-defying effects.

For more information on Activaroma and its new line of all-natural skin and hair care products, click here or call 805.680.2706.

— Jo Landis Shields represents Activaroma.

