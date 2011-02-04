Santa Barbara City Fire Department Celebrates 14 Promotions

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Andrew DiMizio presided over the department’s promotional ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse last Saturday.
With 14 promotions taking place, the ceremony had historical significance, making it the largest promotional event in the 129-year history of the city fire department.
With family and friends in attendance, each promotional recipient was presented a new badge to signify their new rank, with a family member selected to perform the ceremonial pinning.
The ceremony took place in the historic Mural Room of the Courthouse.
— Capt. Gary Pitney is a spokesman for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.