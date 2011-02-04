Search Firm Hired to Find Sarvis’ Replacement Withdraws Proposal

Santa Barbara school board had voted Tuesday to hire company to identify successor for superintendent retiring in June

Ray and Associates Inc., the search firm chosen by the Santa Barbara school board Tuesday night to find a replacement for retiring Superintendent Brian Sarvis, has withdrawn its proposal, Sarvis told Noozhawk on Friday.

The district called the firm Thursday morning to offer the contract, at which point the firm withdrew without any explanation, he said.

Now, the school board must reconsider its choices, most likely from the top four it debated Tuesday.

Ray and Associates, like many of the search firms, has had unsuccessful stories as well as successful ones.

The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., reported that Ray and Associates found a candidate who resigned three days before starting her job as educational commissioner. The Kentucky Board of Education called for a refund from the firm, saying the woman wasn’t properly vetted since media uncovered inaccuracies in her resume and unflattering accounts from past co-workers. The controversy caused the woman to resign.

Sarvis said the Santa Barbara school board didn’t know about that as of the firm’s presentation Tuesday, but did a little more research afterward and then found out.

The board will reconsider its search firm decision at its Tuesday meeting, at 720 Santa Barbara St.

